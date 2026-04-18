Salman Khan begins shooting with Nayanthara for Vamshi Paidipally | Deets inside

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and South Indian actress Nayanthara are coming together for the first time on screen to feature in their upcoming project, for which they began shooting on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The production banner of producer Dil Raju titled SVC 63 is an action entertainer, and apparently targets the release during the upcoming Eid of 2027.

The makers shared the official update on their social media handle, as the production team began filming on the SRPF Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai, as they have planned to go on an extensive shooting schedule for three months. According to reports, the makers want to complete the shoot of the film till the month of August or September of 2026.

Nayanthara and Salman Khan are collaborating for the first time

Although Salman had been cast in the film weeks ago, the producers recently revealed Nayanthara, aged 41, as the lead actress of the movie. The cast announcement on social media described Nayanthara as the Queen in Jawan and added that this new film is 'truly special.' 'The Queen Has Arrived. The embodiment of versatility and perfection @nayanthara comes aboard #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. Proud to welcome you on board this special journey that we are undertaking,' they mentioned.

The director Vamshi Paidipally has helmed some of the most successful films in the southern belt, including Yevadu (2014), Oopiri (2016), Maharshi (2019), and Varisu (2023).

Salman Khan's work front

On the other hand, Salman is busy with the final touches of his forthcoming movie called Maatrubhumi, which previously was named Battle of Galwan. The superstar was last seen in Sikandar and reportedly will also feature in Pathaan Vs Tiger, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Nayanthara worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and will now work with Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's untitled next.

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