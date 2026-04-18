Kya Kamaal Hai song: Diljit Dosanjh-AR Rahman's track from Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga explores lost love

New Delhi:

The first song from Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, titled Kya Kamaal Hai, is finally out. The iconic team of Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil has come together for this film after creating magic in the 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Main Vaapas Aaunga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 12, 2026.

Kya Kamaal Hai song is out

The 3-minute and 42-second track beautifully captures the emotions of lost love and blends the soulful music with heartfelt lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Diljit Dosanjh's voice and composition done by music maestro AR Rahman has added depth to the song.

According to Imtiaz Ali, "All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning, towns and cities have been devastated, everybody is insecure. This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947, which has left behind hurt but also beautiful stories of enduring love. The first song is a dream collaboration - Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman and Irshad Kamil; we bring it out with love at a time where all of us need hope and positivity – Kya Kamaal Hai!"

Diljit Dosanjh said, "Kya Kamal Hai’ is very close to my heart. There’s a certain honesty in this song… it makes you pause and just feel, without trying too hard. Working with Imtiaz Ali Sir is always special because his world feels real, nothing forced, nothing superficial. With A. R. Rahman sir, it doesn’t feel like work… it’s an honour to be working with someone as legendary as him. And Irshad Kamil bhai’s words… they come straight from the heart and land there. There’s a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment."

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Production details

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali's emotional world of love, emotions, and longing. It is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

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