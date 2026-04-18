Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date out: Here's when Ayushmann Khuranna and Sara Ali Khan's film hit theatres

New Delhi:

The makers of Ayushmann Khuranna and Sara Ali Khan's much-anticipated film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do announced its release date on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in May this year.

This film marks the second collaboration of Ayushmann Khuranna and Sara Ali Khan, as the duo are also going to share screen space in spy comedy thriller Udta Teer. Here's when Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is going to release on the big screen.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date out

The comedy drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will be released worldwide on May 15, 2026. The film will see a box office clash with South actor Suriya’s Karuppu, which is slated to hit screens on May 14, 2026.

Sharing the first look poster from the film, Ayushmann Khuranna wrote, "Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar! In cinemas 15th May 2026!" Take a look below:

More about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishna Kumar. Juno Chopra is the creative producer, and Shiv Chanana is the co-producer. Notably, the director Mudassar Aziz also directed the first part, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

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