Iran imposes restrictions in Strait of Hormuz again, accuses US of violating ceasefire

New Delhi:

Iran has once again imposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, stepping back from its earlier move to reopen the crucial shipping route. The decision comes just a day after US President Donald Trump said the American naval blockade would continue “in full force.”

Blames US for breaking understanding

Iran’s military command said the United States had gone back on its word by continuing to block ships linked to Iranian ports. In a strong statement, it said movement through the strait would remain under tight control until the US allows full freedom for vessels heading to and from Iran.

Officials made it clear that the strait will now operate under strict supervision by Iran’s armed forces. This means limited and controlled passage for ships, depending on how the situation develops.

From reopening to restrictions in a day

Iran had only recently reopened the waterway for commercial shipping after a ceasefire in the region. Earlier, Iran had said ships could pass through coordinated routes during the ceasefire period. Despite the rising tension, diplomatic efforts are continuing. A fresh round of talks between Iran and the United States is expected to take place in Islamabad soon.

Officials hope discussions will help ease the situation, though both sides currently appear firm in their positions. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important trade routes, especially for oil shipments. Any restriction or disruption here can affect global markets and energy prices.