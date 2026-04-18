IPL 2026: Why is Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey against Delhi Capitals?

Bengaluru:

The 26th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Delhi Capitals. The two sides take on each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and both sides will aim to put in a good showing in the clash.

With the game beginning, it came to the fans’ notice that RCB were captured donning their special green jersey. It is worth noting that the franchise is continuing its sustainability campaign, making a push to promote environmental changes.

Notably, the special kit is made from recycled materials and reflects its long-term sustainability commitments, naming it the ‘Green Initiative'. Furthermore, the side has also claimed to be the only carbon-neutral T20 side in the world and is now working towards being carbon-positive.

Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first in Bengaluru

The clash between the two sides began on a positive note for Delhi Capitals as the side won the toss and opted to bowl first in Bengaluru. Branding the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a chasing ground, DC skipper Axar Patel fielded the same lineup as the previous game and backed his batters to see the target off in the second innings.

“I am going to bowl first. The wicket looks good and hard. Chinnaswamy is obviously a good chasing ground. Same XI. (On having a long break) It's good to have that break after losing a couple of games. We need to focus on our strengths,” Axar Patel said at the toss.

Interestingly, RCB sits in second place in the standings with four wins and one loss in five matches. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals occupy sixth place in the standings and have won two games and lost just as many so far. They will hope to put in a good showing against the in-form RCB.

Also Read: