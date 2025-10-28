Smriti Mandhana achieves career best ratings in ICC rankings amid strong World Cup run Smriti Mandhana is on a strong run in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and is the leading run-scorer in the format. Mandhana has achieved her career-best rating points in the ICC ODI rankings for batters.

New Delhi:

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continued her reign at the top of the ICC Women's ODI rankings for batters and achieved a career-high rating on the back of a strong run in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The World No.1-ranked ODI batter Mandhana has accumulated more rating points to tally 828 and lead the pack by almost a 100-point difference. She has been in strong form in the World Cup and is the top scorer with 365 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties. Mandhana has a new challenger for the top spot, albeit it's a far one as Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner jumped six spots to rank second with a career best tally of 731 ratings after her unbeaten hundred against England last week.

There are more changes in the top 10 of the batters' rankings, with South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt moving two places to rank third with 716 ratings after her strong 90 against Pakistan. England wicketkeeper Amy Jones, fresh off her unbeaten 86 against New Zealand, is up by four spots to enter the top 10 (ninth).

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues jumped eight places to rank 19th, while centurion from the New Zealand game Pratika Rawal is up by 12 places to reach 27.

Sophie Ecclestone has new challenger for top spot

Meanwhile, England star Sophie Ecclestone continues her run at the top of the bowlers' rankings but has a new challenger emerging in Australia's Alana King, who jumped five places to rank second with a rating of 698 after her seven wickets in the clash against South Africa.

A few Indian bowlers made strides in the bowlers' chart with Renuka Singh Thakur up by seven places and Kranti Gaud rising by seven as well to reach 19th and joint 25th, respectively.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has entered its business end now, with the semifinals coming up. Australia, England, South Africa and India have made it to the last four as they look to battle it out for the coveted silverware.