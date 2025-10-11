Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit, Pant to create all-time record for India in WTC history India skipper Shubman Gill created a massive record for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history on the second day of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. He also notched up his ninth fifty in the format and is looking good for more.

Shubman Gill has been scaling records for fun ever since he was made India's captain in Tests. In the first Test against the West Indies, he scored a half-century and has backed it up with another fifty in the ongoing second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In the process, the Indian skipper went past Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to become the leading run-scorer for India in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC).

He needed only 15 runs to create the record on the second day after remaining unbeaten on 20 at stumps on Day 1. It didn't take much time for Gill in the first session, as he scored the required runs in style, despite being involved in a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal that ended with the latter getting run out.

Gill shrugged off the disappointment as it was partly his mistake in Jaiswal's run out, who missed out on his well-deserved third double ton by 25 runs. He is now looking good to go big after missing out in the previous Test, getting out exactly on 50 off 100 balls.

Coming back to his record, Shubman Gill has scored 2757 runs (when batting on 60) in WTC history at an average of 42.41 in 71 innings with nine centuries and as many fifties to his name.

Most runs for India in WTC history

Players Runs Shubman Gill 2757* Rishabh Pant 2731 Rohit Sharma 2716 Virat Kohli 2617 Ravindra Jadeja 2515

Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal also in line to surpass Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also in line to surpass Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian players with the most runs in WTC history. Rohit is already retired from the format with 2716 runs in WTC while Jadeja has displayed great form in the last few years to amass 2505 runs in 69 innings. On the other hand, Jaiswal has notched up 2420 runs in just 48 innings in WTC at an average of 52.6 with seven centuries and 12 half-centuries.

