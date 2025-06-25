Shubman Gill, KL Rahul improve Test rankings, Jadeja out of top 10 among bowlers Even though India lost the first Test against England in Leeds, their batters' rankings have improved as four of them scoring centuries. Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal remain in top 10 while Gill and Rahul have improved their rankings.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have taken a big jump in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters after their impressive show in the first Test against England in Leeds. Even though the visitors lost the series opener, their batters performed brilliantly, only for the inexperienced bowling to be exposed as they failed to defend 371 runs in the fourth innings.

As far as the rankings are concerned, Gill jumped five places to 20th after scoring 147 runs in the first innings. However, he could muster only eight runs in the second innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal also endured a failure in his second essay but smashed 101 runs opening the innings on Day 1 of the Test.

He remains in fourth place with 851 rating points in the latest ICC Test rankings. England's Joe Root scored a vital half-century in the second innings and remained unbeaten to take his team home. He has strengthened his top place with 889 rating points but his numero uno position is in danger in this series with Jaiswal in top form.

KL Rahul jumps 10 places in rankings

India's other opener KL Rahul was instrumental in the visitors setting a target of 371 runs for England. He scored 137 runs off 247 balls with 18 fours to his name in the second innings and had also mustered 42 runs in the first innings. He has jumped 10 places to 38th position in the latest rankings with 579 rating points.

England opener Ben Duckett has stormed into the top 10 after a match-winning innings of 149 in the 371-run chase for his team. He is now in eighth place with 787 rating points, the best in his Test career so far.

Ravindra Jadeja disappoints with ball but Bumrah remains on top.

Among the bowlers, India's Ravindra Jadeja didn't have a great outing as he picked only one wicket after sending down 52 overs for 172 runs in Leeds. He is out of the top 10 bowlers in the latest ICC rankings and has reached the 13th place with 706 rating points. Jasprit Bumrah remains on top of the bowlers rankings with 907 rating points. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Headingley but went wicketless in the second.

