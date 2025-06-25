Michael Vaughan heaps massive praise on Ben Duckett for match winning knock against India in 1st Test Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently came forward and lauded England opener Ben Duckett for his marvellous performance against the Indian team in the first Test of the ongoing series between the two sides.

New Delhi:

The first test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw England putting in an excellent performance and registering a resounding victory. India, after posting a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game, limited the hosts to a score of 465.

Furthermore, they went on to score 364 runs in the second innings, giving England a target of 371 runs to chase down. Hoping to put in a good performance with the ball, the visitors failed to do so after England’s Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put in an excellent performance in the second innings.

While Crawley amassed 65 runs in 126 deliveries, Duckett went on to score 149 runs in 170 balls as England chased down the target and won the game by five wickets. Duckett’s 149-run knock was crucial to England winning the first Test, and speaking of the same, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said. He branded Duckett as the best all-format batter in international cricket currently.

"At the heart of this win was Ben Duckett. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves in this team. Pound for pound, I reckon he is the best all-format batsman in international cricket right now. There may be players who are better at one of the formats, but none of them are as good at all three. Others in the conversation would be Travis Head or Aiden Markram, but on current form I’d have Ben over them, especially as he does it in such a tough position, opening, across all formats," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

Vaughan talked about England’s pacer combination for upcoming matches

Furthermore, Vaughan talked about the potential bowling combinations that England could use in their upcoming matches of the series against Team India. “I really hope they aren’t pencilling in names this early. Don’t rotate for the sake of it. What’s the rush, when these guys have been injured and will have played so little cricket? And for who?" Vaughan said.