Dinesh Karthik reflects on how India would cope if Jasprit Bumrah misses upcoming clash Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik took centre stage and talked about Jasprit Bumrah's potential unavailability for India in the upcoming second Test of the ongoing series against England. India will play England in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Team India succumbed to a hefty loss against England in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Taking on the side at Headingley in Leeds, India, despite putting in a good performance with the bat, India failed to capitalise with the ball.

Defending a target of 371 runs, India succumbed under pressure put on them by England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett during the run chase. Both batters were exceptional during the run chase as England made quick work of India in the second innings, defeating them by five wickets.

Furthermore, ahead of the second test, there has been much discussion over whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the upcoming game or not. It has been confirmed that Bumrah will only play three out of the five tests in the series, and there are chances that Bumrah could miss the upcoming clash at Edgbaston. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik came forward and talked about how Bumrah’s absence could affect India.

"First of all, we need to see if Bumrah is playing. I doubt Bumrah would want to play at Edgbaston, I would think that he would wait. It is flat, and it would give his body more time, he has bowled a lot of overs in this game. The more rest, the better for him," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik talked about how India can improve their bowling for upcoming matches

Furthermore, Karthik also reflected on how England are backing themselves to chase whatever is being thrown at them, and that more than one spinner in the side won't be necessary for this batting attack. He also talked about how India should focus on how they can take the 20 wickets and finish matches.

“They need to be very sure of one thing, they can't think what England will do. What England are doing is very simple, they have picked even if it is an ordinary bowling, and are saying you give us whatever you want to chase, we will back ourselves to do it. Then India have to think, what can they do to pick 20 wickets?" Karthik said.