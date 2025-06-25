3 Players who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's playing XI if he misses 2nd Test vs England India have confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will only play three out of five Tests in England despite losing the opening game of the series. On that note, we have a look at three players who can replace him in India's playing XI for the second Test.

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload will be managed right through the ongoing England tour. Despite losing the first Test, India have confirmed that they will stick to the plan of resting Bumrah in two out of five Tests. Moreover, the 31-year-old sent down 43.4 overs at Headingley and, despite having a week for the second Test, is likely to be rested. Here we bring you three players who can replace him in India's playing XI for the second Test that will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2:

1. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh seems to be the perfect replacement and can take the new ball as well. He isn't like-for-like as none can match Bumrah in Test cricket right now, but the left-arm seamer is a genuine wicket-taker. He is yet to make his Test debut, but has impressed in County Cricket before. In 21 first-class matches, Arshdeep has picked up 66 wickets so far and can make the red cherry move at his will. Arshdeep's addition to the line-up will also bring variety to the attack as he is left-handed. But can he create a Bumrah-like impact?

2. Akash Deep

Akash Deep is another good option for India in the second Test to replace Bumrah. He has already played seven Test matches for India and picked up 15 wickets at an average of 35.2. He made his Test debut against England last year in Ranchi and is also no mug with the bat down the order. With India's lower-order batting exposed in Headingley, Akash Deep's addition will be just that much-needed support. With the red ball constantly moving in England, Akash Deep can make a lasting impact if given an opportunity in the second Test.

3. Nitish Reddy

Nitish Reddy's addition to India's playing XI would shake up the entire bowling attack for the second Test. The all-rounder gave a good account of himself with the bat on the Australia tour. He wasn't used much with the ball, but he can provide decent support to the main bowlers. Moreover, he has the ability to swing the red cherry and can break crucial partnerships. However, his inclusion in the playing XI might force the visitors to drop Shardul Thakur and include a proper fast bowler like Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep, or Harshit Rana.

