Shubman Gill injury update: India captain to travel with team to Guwahati, will he play 2nd Test? Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury while batting in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata. There is still a suspense around his participation in the second Test but Gill is now set to travel with the team to Guwahati.

Guwahati:

India captain Shubman Gill is set to travel with the team to Guwahati for the second Test against South Africa. However, his participation in the must-win clash for India is still not certain as it will expectedly depend on his recovery from a neck injury that he sustained during the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For the unversed, Gill suffered from neck spasm after smashing a cover drive in the first innings and walked off retired hurt. Since then, he didn't participate in the Test which India lost by 30 runs. He was admitted to the hospital during the game and was discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Gill will travel with the team unless there are any last-minute changes in the plan. "That was the original plan and there is no change as of now - Gill will travel. Barring a last-minute change, he should be in Guwahati." There were suggestions that he fly to Mumbai for an expert opinion, but that plan was dropped," the source said.

A final call on Gill's participation in the Guwahati Test will be taken a day before the match that is scheduled to get underway on November 22 (Saturday).

Nitish Reddy joins team India ahead of second Test

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy was summoned by the Indian team management for the second Test and has already joined the squad in Kolkata. He will travel with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday morning. The all-rounder was released ahead of the first Test to feature for India in the three-match One-Day series against South Africa A.

It remains to be seen now if Nitish will get a chance in the playing XI, given that there was much brouhaha around India's combination in the first Test, with Washington Sundar picked to bat at number three.

