Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup final after injury in ATP finals against Jannik Sinner

Turin, Italy:

Spain’s hopes for a deep run at this year’s Davis Cup Finals have taken a major blow after world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the event due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the ATP Finals championship match on Sunday. The 21-year-old was hurt in the opening set of his showdown with Jannik Sinner, a match he went on to lose 7-6, 7-5. Though he played through the discomfort after receiving treatment, further medical checks have now ruled him out of national-team duty.

Alcaraz travelled to Bologna on Monday to join the Spanish squad, but scans conducted alongside the team doctor revealed muscle edema. According to reports, he was advised that competing would carry a high risk of a more serious tear. The decision means he will not feature at all in this year’s Davis Cup Finals, where Spain were preparing to face Czechia in Thursday’s quarter-final.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I won’t be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna… I have edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I’ve always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I’m going home heartbroken…” Alcaraz wrote on social media.

Spain are now expected to rely on Jaume Munar and Pablo Carreno Busta for singles, with Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez forming the doubles team. The reshuffle arrives at a difficult moment, as several countries, Spain included, are already dealing with fatigue-related absences after a condensed and demanding season.

Alcaraz questions Davis Cup format

Alcaraz’s withdrawal follows recent comments in which he questioned the current Davis Cup structure. He argued that the competition’s value would increase if it were held less frequently, echoing a sentiment that has surfaced among other top players who ended their seasons early.

“They got to do something (with) this event, because I think playing every year, I mean — it is not as good as it might be if you’re playing every two or three years. I think if the tournament is played, like, every two years or every three years, the players, the commitment of the players, it’s going to be even more because it’s unique, it’s different. You’re not able to play every year,” Alcaraz said.