India women's first series after World Cup win postponed, Know reason here Bangladesh's scheduled tour of India in December, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, has been postponed. The BCB spokesperson confirmed the development, stating that the board received the letter from the BCCI.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh women's cricket team was scheduled to tour India in December this year. However, the tour has been postponed now as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesperson confirmed the development. Moreover, this was India's first series after their historic World Cup win at home earlier this month. But it seems that the players will directly head into the Women's Premier League (WPL) now.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI sent the letter to the BCB stating that the white-ball series will be scheduled at a later date, the BCB spokesperson confirmed. For the unversed, the two teams were scheduled to face each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

No specific reason has been given for the postponement of the tour but it is understood that the political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a key role in the decision. The series was part of ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) and the matches were expected to take place in Kolkata and Cuttack. Also, the ODI series was also both teams' first in the new cycle of Women's ODI Championship.

India men's tour of Bangladesh was also cancelled earlier this year

Earlier this year, the Indian men's team was also due to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August. However, it was pushed to September 2026 as the BCCI stated that the two boards took the decision after mutual agreement.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams. The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," the BCCI had said in a statement at the time.

Also Read