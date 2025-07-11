Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's run-scoring record during IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's Shubman Gill has shattered a huge Virat Kohli record as he continues his Midas touch with the bat during the England vs India five-match Test series. Gill made 16 in the first innings of the third Test before being nicked behind by Chris Woakes.

New Delhi:

India Test captain Shubman Gill has shattered a huge Virat Kohli record during the third Test between India and England at Lord's. Gill, who has taken the captaincy like fish to water, has been in brilliant form with the bat.

Gill smashed 147 in the first innings of the first Test and then 269 and 161* in the two innings of the second one. He had hit 585 runs in only two Tests of the ongoing series and has now shattered a Kohli record.

Gill broke Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series in England. The young Indian batter needed only nine runs to get past the former skipper and got there when he hit 16 in the first innings of the third Test.

Gill made 16 from 44 balls with two fours as he tried holding fort alongside the solid-looking KL Rahul. However, eh was nicked off by Chris Woakes in the 34th over with Jamie Smith pouching an easy one.

Most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series in England:

1 - Shubman Gill: 601 runs in the 2025 series

2 - Virat Kohli: 593 runs in the 2018 series

3 - Mohammad Azharuddin: 426 runs in the 1990 series

4 - Sourav Ganguly: 351 runs in the 2002 series

5 - MS Dhoni: 349 runs in the 2014 series

India ended the second day on 145/3 with Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten. Rahul has hit yet another fifty, his 11th as opener in SENA countries, while Pant went unbeaten on 19. India now trail by 242 more runs. England had earlier made 387 runs on the back of a century from Joe Root. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had taken a five-wicket haul to derail the Three Lions' first innings; however, late contributions from Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse put them close to 400.