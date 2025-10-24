Shreyas Iyer breaks silence over decision to take a break from red-ball cricket Shreyas Iyer struck some form in the second ODI against Australia, scoring 61 runs in Adelaide after getting out cheaply in the opening game. Although India lost the match and the series, Iyer was glad that he could contribute a few runs and also spoke about the red-ball cricket break.

Adelaide:

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer opened up about his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket for at least six months, which he took during the India A series against Australia A last month and hence, wasn't considered for the Irani Cup. Iyer, who had a massive back surgery in 2023 and had to be on the sidelines for several months, last represented India in Test cricket in the home series against England last year but due to contractual, form and fitness reasons, he hasn't been considered for red-ball cricket for India for more than a year and it won't be easy for him to make a comeback soon.

On Thursday after scoring 61 runs in the second ODI, his first fifty in the format in Australia, in Adelaide and getting some confidence back, Iyer spoke about his decision and why he chose to make that call, despite close to getting a recall to the Test side ahead of the home season.

“When I came to red-ball cricket (after Champions Trophy and IPL), I found out that when I field more than a few overs in the ground, my intensity starts to go down. And the intensity that has to be maintained at the international level, I realised I was not able to match up to it," Iyer said in the post-match press conference after his side's loss.

"In ODIs, you know you will get rest after one day and be able to recover. Not in Tests. So I made that call (of taking a break from red-ball cricket), and I conveyed my message (to the selectors," he added. Iyer has had his problems with short ball and bowlers have tend to exploit that weakness, however, after a long break following the last domestic season, a new and improved version of Iyer returned to competitive cricket and went on to become India's leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy, while amassing 604 runs in the IPL at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 175.

BCCI issued a statement last month

The BCCI statement dated September 25 read, "Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup."

Iyer will hope that he continues his good form in white-ball cricket in domestic circuit as well, with an aim to make a T20 comeback for India and finish the Australia series on a high.