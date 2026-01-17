Shreyanka Patil scripts history with stellar five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's Shreyanka Patil put in an incredible performance against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing WPL 2026. Taking a five-wicket haul, Patil became the youngest player in WPL history to complete her fifer.

Navi Mumbai:

Game 9 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 saw Gujarat Giants taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 16. The clash saw RCB post a total of 182 runs in the first innings and limit Gujarat to 150, winning the game by 32 runs.

The star of the game was RCB’s Shreyanka Patil. Putting in an incredible performance, Shreyanka Patil bowled 3.5 overs in the game and conceded 23 runs in the process and took five brilliant wickets as well.

Taking a fifer, Shreyanka Patil, at the age of 23 years and 169 days, became the youngest player in WPL history to take a five-wicket haul, etching her name into the history books with her stellar performance.

Patil reflected on her performance after the game

After the game, Shreyanka Patil came forward to talk about her performance in the clash. Her five-wicket haul was crucial in RCB registering the brilliant victory and defeating the in-form Gujarat in the clash.

“Firstly, I would love to give the credits to Radha because if not for her innings, I don't think so we would have put that total up on the board. I'm really happy the way Richa and Radha contributed in the first innings, knowing they were four down, we were 40 for 4, and then to just play those innings, I think it's massive impact and it gave us a lot of confidence seeing that 170-180 on the board,” Patil said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Gave us a lot of confidence knowing dew is gonna play a major role. We knew the last couple of games, we saw huge dew, heavy dew coming into picture because the last two games we've played on this wicket, we didn't face that much of dew. So we were ready for dew today and I think the bowlers did tremendously well and I'm very, very happy that I got my first fifer in WPL,” she added.

Also Read: