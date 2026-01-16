Vishvaraj Jadeja's 165-run onslaught helps Saurashtra beat Punjab in Vijay Hazare semis Vishvaraj Jadeja produced a breathtaking unbeaten 165 as Saurashtra chased down 292 against Punjab with nine wickets and 63 balls to spare in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The emphatic win booked Saurashtra a place in the final against Vidarbha as they chase their third title.

Bengaluru:

Saurashtra produced one of the most dominant chases of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they overhauled Punjab’s 292 with nine wickets to spare at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The result sealed Saurashtra’s place in the final against Vidarbha on Sunday and kept alive their pursuit of a third title, and a first since the 2022–23 season.

The chase was defined entirely by Vishvaraj Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 165 while recording his third List A hundred of the tournament. His assault was so decisive that the contest appeared settled well before dew began influencing conditions midway through the second innings, as ESPNcricinfo reported. By that stage, Saurashtra had already got the perfect start that were hoping for.

Jadeja’s dominance was established during a massive opening partnership of 172 with captain Harvik Desai. While Jadeja dictated terms, Desai played a composed role, scoring 64 from 63 balls and allowing his partner to attack freely. After Desai’s dismissal, Prerak Mankad ensured there was no let-up, striking an unbeaten half-century as Saurashtra cruised to the target with 63 balls remaining. Mankad and Jadeja added an unbroken 121 for the second wicket in just 99 deliveries.

The early phase of the chase offered little warning of what was to come, with Saurashtra managing only 15 runs from the first four overs. The tone changed dramatically when Jadeja targeted Punjab’s quickest bowler, Gurnoor Brar, launching him for two fours and a six in one over. From there, boundaries flowed freely, including several audacious strokes against Krish Bhagat, who conceded 53 runs without taking a wicket.

What happened in the first innings?

Punjab’s total was anchored by Anmolpreet Singh, who scored a fighting century, and captain Prabhsimran Singh, who made 87 at the top. The pair added a century stand in just 84 balls, giving Punjab a strong platform. However, wickets at regular intervals prevented a late surge, despite Ramandeep Singh’s contribution at the end.

Saurashtra’s bowlers played a key role in keeping the target manageable. Chetan Sakariya finished with four wickets in the death overs, while Jaydev Unadkat impressed on his return with a tight 10-over spell, conceding only 39 runs. Ankur Panwar’s double strike in the 35th over further stalled Punjab’s momentum.

Nevertheless, given Jadeja’s extraordinary form, even a significantly higher total may not have been enough on the night.