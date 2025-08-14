Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan batters for dismal show vs West Indies, says 'cricketers playing for averages' Pakistan lost to the West Indies in the ODI series for the first time in 34 years. Chasing the target of 295 runs, they were folded for just 92, losing the match by a stunning margin of 202 runs. After the match, Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the batters for a poor show in the series decider.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

Shoaib Akhtar is not at all happy with the Pakistan cricket team with their performance in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies. Pakistan succumbed to their first ODI series to the Caribbean team in 34 years as they lost the series 2-1 despite winning the first game. The men in green went down by 202 runs in the series decider with Jayden Seales picking up six wickets for just 18 runs in his superb spell.

Reacting to the same, Akhtar accused that the players are only caring about their own performance and average. "We used to have expressive and explosive talent, and we played like that. We were never dependent on one individual; everyone chipped in. No one used to look for escape routes.

"The environment has changed, and in the last 10–15 years, everyone has started playing for themselves. Everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country," Akhtar said on the Game on Hai show.

Mindset needs to be changed, feels Akhtar

Pakistan cricket has been on a freefall in the last three years. After making it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan have failed to make it to the next stage of the ODI World Cup 2023, the T20 World Cup 2024, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Moreover, they lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2024 while chasing a paltry total of 120 runs. Akhtar blasted the team for not playing modern-day cricket in white-ball formats and reckoned that the intent and mindset has to change at any cost.

"We need to change the intent, the mindset, and create that atmosphere. You need to play according to modern cricket. How hard is that to understand? Halka sa seam hota hai toh musibat pad jaati hai (The ball moves a bit and they are in trouble). Rawalpindi pitch lekar nahi ghoom sakte (You can’t carry Pindi pitches everywhere)," Akhtar added.

Also Read