Sanju Samson's move to CSK ahead of IPL 2026 looks 'bleak', explains Ravi Ashwin

Ahead of the IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson expressed a desire to leave the franchise. He has reportedly requested the team management to find a trade deal or release him in the auction. Since then, the Rajasthan management has been active in the market and has been looking for a possible trade deal for the marquee cricketer. In the meantime, Chennai Super Kings have shown interest, who are in search of a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni.

As per Cricbuzz, Rajasthan offered Sanju to CSK but wanted either Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shivam Dube in return. However, the five-time champions didn’t entertain the offer and are seeking alternative solutions. As things develop, senior CSK cricketer Ravi Ashwin explained that CSK signing Samson look difficult at the moment as it will have to deal with various complications.

Citing an example of Lucknow Super Giants, Ashwin noted that CSK won’t be able to adjust their purse if they sign Samson for INR 18 crore, which is the amount he was retained by Rajasthan. He further explained that CSK never believe in trading in players, and the chances of Samson joining CSK look bleak.

“Why the CSK-RR trade won’t work is because if Sanju is traded to CSK, and RR then try to trade with other teams, they’re unlikely to get valuable players in return. For example, if RR want a spinner like Ravi Bishnoi and approach LSG, the problem is that if LSG acquire Sanju and give away Bishnoi, they also have to manage the remaining purse required to retain Sanju — which becomes LSG’s responsibility,” Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel.

“CSK generally don’t believe in trading. They aren’t going to trade players like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube. So, in all likelihood, Sanju coming to CSK is bleak, for the reasons I’ve explained. RR don’t have much to gain from this kind of trade,” he added.

Ashwin on the move?

Meanwhile, Ashwin is also reported to be inclined to leave CSK ahead of the 2026 season. He asked the team management for some clairty regarding his future, and if things don’t work well, the off-spinner can be traded or released in the auction.