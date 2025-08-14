Glenn Maxwell aims for bigger role as powerplay bowler for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026 Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is bowling with a new ball in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Moreover, he is aiming to take up a similar role in the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is aiming for a bigger role as a powerplay bowler for his team in the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. He has been bowling in the power play in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa and has picked up three wickets so far in the series and believes there is every chance of him getting more purchase from the surface in the World Cup.

"I think in the subcontinent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about heading forward," Maxwell said while speaking to the reports ahead of the third and final T20I against South Africa in Cairns.

Maxwell has so far picked 17 wickets in powerplay in T20Is

Glenn Maxwell has bowled in the powerplay before and has accumulated 17 wickets out of 49 he has picked in his T20I career so far. Moreover, he has done a better job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, picking up eight wickets in the first six overs at a brilliant economy rate of 7.3 since the 2022 season.

"I'm just as surprised as anyone when I get a wicket. I love getting wickets. It's very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I'm there to do a job in the PowerPlay and I'm trying to execute that as well as I can," Maxwell added.

Maxwell role with the bat in question

Glenn Maxwell opened the innings with the bat against the West Indies in the five-match series. But as Travis Head returned at the top of the order, he was dropped to number seven in the series opener, and then batted at five in the second T20I. He didn't score much on both occasions, but Maxwell is not worried about the constant changes in his batting order and is willing to be more flexible to contribute to his team.

"I've been a bit of the shuffler around the order, up and down," Maxwell said. "I'm filling holes at the moment. Even during the West Indies series, trying to combat Akeal Hosein (by) going up the top, this series is going a little bit lower, trying to manage that back end. (I'm) trying to play whatever role is needed for me in this side and just try and be as adaptable as possible," the 36-year-old further said.

