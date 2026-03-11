Shivam Dube travels incognito, takes train ride back home to Mumbai after T20 World Cup triumph

Ahmedabad :

The Indian team etched their name in history as they lifted their second straight T20 World Cup title and third title overall. The side became the first team in history to defend the T20 World Cup title and win the T20 World Cup at home as well.

While the entire side was celebrating the historic triumph, ace all-rounder Shivam Dube caught all the headlines for a completely different reason. Just hours after the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted with Dube chants, the star all-rounder had boarded a train back home to Mumbai.

In the early hours of March 9, there were no flights available from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Dube, along with his wife and a friend, booked a 3rd AC ticket back home to Mumbai, as he wanted to be with his four-year-old son Ayaan and two-year-old daughter Mehwish.

Keeping his identity under wraps while boarding the train was one of Dube’s biggest concerns. The 32-year-old wore a full-sleeve T-shirt, a mask, and a cap to hide his identity. He stayed in the car and waited for the train to arrive, which is when he boarded it quickly and climbed onto the top berth as soon as he could.

Dube reflected on his experience of travelling in the train and avoiding getting mobbed

Speaking on his experience, Dube talked about choosing his attire for the train travel and how he was given a police escort to ensure smooth travel as well.

“I wore a cap, a mask and a full-sleeved T-shirt. It was a 5.10-am train so we hoped there would not be many people on the platform. I told my wife that I will wait in the car till five minutes before the train’s departure. After that, I will rush to board the train,” Dube told the Indian Express.

“At night, I got down from the berth but no one recognised me on the way to the washroom and back. The train trip was smooth but I was worried about getting down at Borivali in broad daylight. I couldn’t have escaped attention there. “They thought I was landing at the airport but were surprised when I told them that I was travelling by train. I was provided a police escort so things were easy and the exit was smooth,” he added.

