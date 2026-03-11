Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Ravindra Jadeja in Rajasthan Royals' camp ahead of IPL 2026 | Watch

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The 10 franchises will look to give it their all in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. Ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

With the season all set to kick off on March 28, RR’s star youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi caught many headlines after he was captured meeting the franchise’s new signing Ravindra Jadeja. It is worth noting that Royals roped in Jadeja as a trade for Sanju Samson, who went to Chennai Super Kings.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have already begun their pre-season camp, and Suryavanshi was captured meeting up with Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder asked Suryavanshi about his recent matches and wished him luck for the upcoming season.

In the clip that has been making the rounds all over social media, Jadeja was seen asking Suryavanshi about the DY Patil T20 tournament that he recently participated in.

“You were just playing in the DY Patil T20 Cup,” Jadeja said. “I just arrived yesterday,” Suryavanshi replied.

Suryavanshi could be key for Royals in IPL 2026

With the IPL 2026 all set to begin on March 28, there will be many eyes set upon 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The star batter burst onto the scene with his brilliant performances for Royals, and with his recent exploits for India U19 in the major tournaments, Suryavanshi could go on to play a major role for Rajasthan in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, and many other stars, Suryavanshi will get all the backing he needs to succeed in the IPL 2026.

