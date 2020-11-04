IPL 2020: DC’s lack of big-game experience makes them nervous, says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Image Source : IPL2020.COM File photo of Shane Bond.

Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond feels the four-time champions’ big game experience gives them an edge over their Qualifiers 1 rivals Delhi Capitals, who have played just once in play-off stages in last half a decade.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who had a boost in confidence with return of their skipper, lost their last league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin. However, it is expected to have no bearing on MI as they fielded a depleted side for the match with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya on the bench.

And former New Zealand pacer Bond echoed a similar sentiment saying DC are nervous as they lack the experience of playing in a high octane encounter.

“We have got guys who know how to win. They got the intensity of the finals, they know the pressure of the finals. They have played well in those finals. So if you take that into finals against who haven’t had that success and are nervous, it goes in your advantage. So I think we are a team who knows how to win. We have got some big game players in our teams,” the 45-year-old retired cricketer said.

Speaking on how the team has been successful, the bowling coach credited team’s star players while adding that team’s planning and healthy atmosphere has been crucial too.

“The fun part for me as a coach is planning behind the scenes and that comes off. And it doesn’t come off all the time but you see, you get the result. You get the batsman out certain ways how you want to get him out. It’s fun and builds confidence in the team. The team obviously has the likes of Pollards, the Rohits, Pandya brothers who have held the success through,” he said

