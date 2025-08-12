Shai Hope surpasses West Indies legend with scintillating hundred against Pakistan Shai Hope slammed a scintillating century in the third ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Hope has surpassed a former West Indies legend with his 18th ODI hundred.

New Delhi:

West Indies captain Shai Hope slammed a scintillating century in the third ODI against Pakistan to lead his team's charge with the bat at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Tuesday, August 12. Hope hit 120 from 94 balls as his knock helped the Windies get to 294/6 in the deciding ODI.

With his hundred in the third ODI, Hope has surpassed West Indies legend Desmond Haynes in the list of most tons scored by Windies batter in the 50-over format. Hope now has the third most tons for the Windies in the format with Chris Gayle and Brian Lara only ahead of him.

Most centuries for West Indies in ODIs:

1 - Chris Gayle: 25 centuries

2 - Brian Lara: 19 centuries

3 - Shai Hope: 18 centuries

4 - Desmond Haynes: 17 centuries

5 - Gordon Greenidge: 11 centuries

Hope surpasses Hooper, Sarwan at once

Meanwhile, Hope surpassed former Windies players Carl Hooper and Ramnaresh Sarwan on the list of most runs for West Indies in ODI cricket. Coming into the game, he had 5759 runs in 141 matches. With his 120-run knock he surpassed Hooper (5761 runs) and Sarwan (5804 runs) to become West Indies' seventh-highest run scorer in the ODI format.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had won the toss earlier and had opted to bowl first. "We wanted to bowl first. On a good wicket, it doesn't matter. We made some mistakes but there were some positives as well which we want to take into this game. Naseem Shah instead of Shaheen Shah. Little bit tactical, you need fresh legs as well," Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan said at the toss.

"Have to do whatever we do well. Little bit of morning moisture so we need to assess the conditions well. It's a big opportunity for us, if you see the stats, we haven't won against Pakistan here in a long time. Want to make this is a positive sign. That's in the forefront of our mind, we want to win each and every game. We want to keep climbing that ladder and earn automatic qualification for the World Cup. Just one change for us, Blades out, Shepherd in," Windies captain Hope said at the toss.

West Indies' Playing XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Pakistan's Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed