Shai Hope scores Test century after 2967 days, creates all-time record for West Indies After John Campbell, Shai Hope led the fightback for the West Indies in the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He notched up a Test century after eight years and created a record for the West Indies.

New Delhi:

Shai Hope followed John Campbell's footsteps to notch up a century on the fourth day of the ongoing Test match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this effort, he ended the eight-year drought in his Test career, scoring a century for the first time in Tests after 2967 days. His last Test century came way back in 2017 against England.

Notably, India is the second team against whom Hope has scored a century. His 103-run knock in the second innings was only his third Test ton, with the earlier two coming against England. At the same time, Hope also created an all-time record for the West Indies in the format in terms of most innings between two centuries. Jermaine Blackwood took 47 innings between two Test centuries and held this record earlier.

As for Hope, he took 58 innings between his two Test centuries, with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Shivnarine Chanderpaul also being part of this list.

Most innings between two Test hundreds for West Indies

58 innings - Shai Hope (2017-25)

47 innings - Jermaine Blackwood (2015-20)

46 innings - Chris Gayle (2005-08)

44 innings - Dwayne Bravo (2005-09)

41 innings - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1998-02)

Shai Hope surpasses legendary Richie Richardson

Shai Hope batted superbly after coming out to bat at 35/2 and made sure that he took the West Indies into the lead. However, a lapse in concentration after reaching his 22nd international century led him to get out bowled by Mohammed Siraj. With this century, he went past the legendary Richie Richardson on the list of players with the most tons for the West Indies in the longest format of the game.

