Shahid Afridi reflects on state of Pakistan Cricket following Shadab Khan’s selection for NZ tour Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took centre stage and lambasted the PCB after they picked Shadab Khan in the upcoming NZ tour.

After a disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket are now shifting their focus onto bilateral series. The Men in Green are all set to tour New Zealand for a five-game T20I series and a three-game ODI series. The first T20I will be held on March 16, with the first ODI being held on March 29.

It is interesting to note that for the five-game T20I series, Pakistan went on and picked Shadab Khan. The same decision left former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi perplexed. Afridi questioned Shadab Khan’s performances in domestic cricket and asked what he has done to earn his spot.

“On what basis has he been recalled? What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again. All the time we talk about preparations and when an event comes and we flop then we talk about surgery. Fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions,” Afridi said during a media interaction.

Furthermore, the former Pakistan legend went on to criticise the Pakistan Cricket Board for having no consistency in making their decisions. He pointed out the fallacy in frequently changing captains and coaches, which leads to poor performances from the Men in Green.

“There is no continuity, consistency in the board’s decisions and policies. We keep changing captains, coaches or some players but in the end, what is the accountability for Board officials. How can our cricket progress when there is a sword hanging constantly over the captain and coaches’ heads,” he added.

It is worth noting that Shadab Khan was dropped from the Pakistan squad after his poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. He amassed 44 runs and took no wickets in four innings. Furthermore, in his last 10 matches in domestic cricket, he has scored two half centuries and has taken five wickets.