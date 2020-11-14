'It is giving me anxiety': Shahid Afridi trolled for his helmet during PSL 2020

Saturday, November 14, 2020
     
Shahid Afridi's unique helmet grill attracted trolls on Twitter as he appeared for the Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 on Saturday. 

New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Shahid Afridi's unique helmet grill attracted trolls on Twitter as he appeared for the Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 on Saturday. 

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi made a return to cricket field on Saturday as he took part in the Pakistan Super League qualifier for Multan Sultans. The 2020 edition of the PSL was suspended with knock-out rounds remaining due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March, but will now be completed between November 14-17.

Afridi had a short stay with the bat on his return, as he was dismissed on 12. However, he attracted eyeballs for his helmet grill as he walked out to bat.

The faceguard of Afridi's helmet was missing, which left the chin strap without support on the top.

Take a look:

As Afridi sported the unique helmet, Twitterati were quick to poke fun at him.

 

