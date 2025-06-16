SFU vs MINY, MLC 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York San Francisco Unicorns have begun the 2025 edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) with a bang, scoring 200-plus runs in both games and the three crackers at the top have allowed them to go aggressive at the top and has worked well for them so far. Can MI New York stop them?

MI New York would have loved to finish the game a couple of days ago against the Texas Super Kings, but that's how things pan out sometimes that despite dominating for the most part, one over can change the game and the Men in Yellow and Red were able to keep their composure to secure a victory in their opening game of the Major League Cricket (MLC). MINY has a few of the ageing superstars but that can't be an excuse and the likes of Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock will be keen to make amends as the Men in Blue face the table-toppers, San Francisco Unicorns.

The Unicorns, by far, have been the most solid and brutal team of the season with three of the most exciting and devastating batters at the top of the order. Already two have fired in separate games and the Unicorns won both games comfortably after scoring 200-plus. MINY's biggest job will be to stop the top three of the Unicorns of which Tim Seifert is yet to fire but his recent returns for New Zealand and in the PSL for the Karachi Kings have been impressive.

It was an all-round effort from the Unicorns against the LA Knight Riders as the bowlers chipped in as well, led by Haris Rauf and Xavier Bartlett and hence, the responsibility and the role of the experienced players for MI New York is even more critical and having just retired from international cricket, Nicholas Pooran will be keen to prove why he still is the in-demand player across the world.

Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Nicholas Pooran (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Michael Bracewell (vc), Monank Patel, Haris Rauf, Xavier Bartlett, Naveen ul Haq, Trent Boult , Liam Plunkett

Probably Playing XIs

San Francisco Unicorns: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Cooper Connolly, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson(c), Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

MI New York: Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock(w), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran(c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil