Sehwag blames clueless bowling and top-order failure for defeat vs England in Edgbaston

Only Pujara and Pant in the top-six are scoring runs: Sehwag

Veteran Indian batsman Virender Sehwag feels that there are quite a few issues to address in the current Indian Test team after England pulled off a record 378-run chase in a series-levelling win in the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

"India have quite a few issues to address. Only Pujara and Pant in the top-six are scoring runs. Jadeja batting brilliantly, but we need top-order batters to be in form. Bowling in the fourth innings was absolutely listless," Sehwag posted.

Skipper Joe Root (142 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out) smashed counter-attacking hundreds in a 269-run unbroken partnership as England pulled off their highest successful chase of 378 with the utmost nonchalance.

Sehwag was all praise for Joe Root, who struck his 28th Test hundred and fourth in the five-match series.

"Fourth Test hundred in this series for this amazing Run machine, Joe Root. The best test batsman in the world right now. Congratulations England on your highest successful run chase," Sehwag added.

This was England's fourth straight successful chase as reactions poured in on Twitter from all quarters with Sehwag expressing his shock at the Indian approach.

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar also was lavish in his praise for England:

"Special win by England to level the series. Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy. Congratulations to England on a convincing victory."

England went into the final day needing 119 runs with seven wickets in hand as the duo knocked it off under 20 overs on the fifth morning.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels this loss would hurt India. "This victory of team England should hurt Team India. That was too easy," Irfan said.

England and India will now collide in the shortest format of the game in a three-match series starting July 7.

