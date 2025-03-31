Sanju Samson breaks MS Dhoni's major six-hitting record in T20 cricket Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by six runs in a thriller on Sunday (March 30) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the same clash, Sanju Samson broke MS Dhoni's major six-hitting record that will leave everyone stunned.

Sanju Samson might have played only as an impact player so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but that hasn't stopped him from breaking records. The man has so far smacked five sixes in three matches, including the one he hit in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (March 30).

With these five sixes, he took his tally of maximums to 342 in the shortest format of the game and has gone past veteran MS Dhoni, who has 341 sixes to his name so far. Samson has so far played 298 matches in T20 cricket and has smacked 342 sixes in 285 innings. On the other hand, Dhoni has hit 341 maximums in 345 innings (394 matches) in the format.

Among the leading six-hitters among Indian cricketers, Suryakumar Yadav is also just ahead of Samson with 347 sixes to his name so far. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are only ahead of them with 525 and 420 sixes, respectively in their illustrious careers so far.

Indians with most sixes in T20 cricket

Players Sixes Rohit Sharma 525 Virat Kohli 420 Suryakumar Yadav 347 Sanju Samson 342 MS Dhoni 341

The race is on between Surya, Samson, and Dhoni to climb the ladder as all of them are in action in the ongoing IPL season. Even Rohit and Kohli are playing but they are unlikely to be left behind and will certainly retain their respective positions at least till the end of IPL 2025.

With Dhoni not batting much these days and playing only limited deliveries, the likes of Samson and Surya might run away in terms of most sixes as they both bat in the top-order for their respective IPL teams. Surya will be in action today (Monday) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is likely to touch the 350 sixes mark as well.