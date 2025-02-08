Sam Konstas reacts after being dropped from Tests against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Konstas

Young batter Sam Konstas had a terrific international debut in the Test series against India. The 19-year-old made 113 runs in two matches and batted aggressively, which put pressure on the visitors and more so, he even dared to counter Jasprit Bumrah by playing scoops and reverse shots against the Indian pacer. He established his authority with the bat and for the same reason, he was expected to start in the two-match series against Sri Lanka but Australia had a different plan.

The think tank preferred the opening combination of Travis Head and Usman Khawaja for the tour to Sri Lanka. Konstas was part of the squad in the opening Test but was sent back home ahead of the second, as Head and Khawaja lived up to the potential, registering a 92-run stand in the first Test. Head, who usually bats at number five in Tests was promoted to the order as the cricketer has a stunning record playing in the sub-continent.

Australian team management wanted to capitalise on that, and the cricketer also did well in sealing his spot. In the meantime, Konstas noted that he understood the reason behind getting dropped despite good performance and added that Head is a legend of the game and his inclusion made sense.

“I felt like I was very privileged to be in the squad. And obviously learning from the best players like Steve Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja and how their methods are different in those conditions. I learnt quite a bit. I understood the reasons why. For me, it is just a great learning curve and if I do get another opportunity with the Test team I will grab it with both hands. I understand why Travis Head opened the batting because he is a legend of the game and he has been dominating,” Konstas told CODE Sports.

The youngster will next feature for New South Wales in their upcoming clash against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.