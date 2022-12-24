I didn't sleep much, was a bit excited also nervous thinking about IPL auction: Sam Curran

Follow us on Image Source : SAM CURRAN/TWITTER Sam Curran

Sam Curran who became the most expensive player to be sold in the history of the IPL auction said that he had a sleepless and nervous night ahead of the mini-auction. The England star player was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping amount of Rs 18.5 crore.

After intense bidding with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants, Curran was bagged by Punjab, the team with which he had made his IPL debut in 2019.

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran said.

The 24-year-old all-rounder said he is happy to be back with the franchise.

"Going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English teammates as well," he added.

In his IPL career so far, Curran has played 32 matches in which he has smashed 337 runs at a strike rate of 149.78. He has also scalped 32 wickets at an economy of 9.21.

Coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup outing, Curran just can't wait to start his new journey with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"Yeah, I think it will be very different, but as I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well so that is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar teammates who'll help me.

"And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I've come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it's amazing, I'm just incredibly excited, it's just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it's incredibly exciting," he said.

Punjab Kings full squad:

Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma

