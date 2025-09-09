Advertisement
  4. SA20 Auction Live Updates: Dewald Brevis sold for R16.5 million, becomes most expensive ever

SA20 2026 auction will take place on September 9. Several key players, including Aiden Mrakram, Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, James Anderson and Shakib Al Hasan, will go under the hammer. A total of 84 players are expected to be sold out of 114.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Durban:

That fourth edition of the SA20 auction will take place on September 9. Even though it isn't levelled as a mega auction, per se, several marquee cricketers will go under the hammer. Two-time SA20-winning captain Aiden Markram is one such player. After winning back-to-back seasons with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the all-rounder decided to put himself on the auction table, with the hope of getting a higher pay. 

On the other hand, one of South Africa's greatest white-ball openers, Quinton de Kock is also available in the auction. Dewald Brevis, who has made a tremendous impact in international cricket as of late, can be one of the costliest players in the auction. Among international stars, James Anderson, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, among others, are available for selection.

Squads before SA20 2026 auction

Durban’s Super Giants

Retained: Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Pre-signings: Jos Buttler (England), Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Wildcard: Heinrich Klaasen

Joburg Super Kings

Retained: Faf du Plessis (captain)

Pre-signings: Richard Gleeson (England), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), James Vince (England)

Wildcard: Donovan Ferreira

MI Cape Town

Retained: Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), George Linde, Ryan Rickelton

Pre-signing: Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Wildcard: Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals

Retained: Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Pre-signing: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Wildcard: Rubin Hermann

Pretoria Capitals

Retained: Will Jacks (England)

Pre-signing: Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Wildcard: Andre Russell (West Indies)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Retained: Tristan Stubbs

Pre-signings: Jonny Bairstow (England), Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Wildcard: Marco Jansen

Live updates :SA20 2026 Auction Live Updates: Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis among marquee players go under hammer

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:38 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rassie van der Dussen updates!

    The bidding war reached R5 million. It's between Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town.

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rassie van der Dussen updates!

    Paarl Royals joined the race after Pretoria backed out. MI Cape Town still in race.

  • 6:35 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rassie van der Dussen updates!

    Pretoria Cpaitals joined the race after Joburg pulled out of the race.

  • 6:34 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    MI vs Super Kings!!

    Rassie van der Dussen touches the R2 million mark. The war is between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings.

  • 6:33 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rassie van der Dussen is next!

    MI Cape Town start the bidding war for Rassie van der Dussen. Joburg Super Kings join.

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Devon Conway sold

    Durban Super Giants sign Devon Conway for R325 thousand.

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Durban join

    Durban Super Giants are in a war with Joburg for Conway.

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Next up: Devon Conway

    Joburg Super Kings start the proceedings for Devon Conway.

  • 6:30 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Matthew Breetzke update!

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape sign Matthew Breetzke for R6.1 million.

  • 6:29 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Matthew Breetzke update:

    Breetzke touched the R6 million mark. How long will the team continue? 

  • 6:28 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Matthew Breetzke update!

    It's intense between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Reached 5 million mark.

  • 6:27 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Race begins!

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape joined the race and it touched R2 million in no time!

  • 6:26 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Second round begins with Matthew Breetzke

    MI Cape Town start the bidding for Matthew Breetzke.

  • 6:26 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First round update!

    Keshav Maharaj (PC) - R1.7m
    Kwena Maphaka (DSG) - R2.3m
    Quinton de Kock (SEC) - R2.4m
    Aiden Markram (DSG) - R14m
    Lungi Ngidi (PC) - R2.3m
    Dewald Brevis (PC) - R16.5m
    Wiaan Mulder (JSK) - R9m

  • 6:25 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Alright then, what's the purse remaining for each team?

    Durban Super Giants - R13.2m 

    Joburg Super Kings - R12.5m

    MI Cape Town - R11.5m

    Paarl Royals - R14.5m

    Pretoria Capitals - R12m

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape - R19.1

  • 6:16 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of round 1

    Alright guys, I need a break. The auctioneer also handed a 10-minute break to all the teams. We will be back. 

  • 6:15 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Wiaan Mulder sold!

    Paarl Royals are out. Joburg Super Kings sign Wiaan Mulder for R9 million. Durban Super Giants didn't exercise their RTM card.

  • 6:12 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Wiian Mulder updates!

    In less than 30 seconds, it has moved from 5 to 7 million :)))

  • 6:11 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    5 million now

    Paarl Royals joined the race and it's now between them vs Joburg Super Kings.

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Wiaan Mulder updates:

    And it's R3 million in less than a minute's time.

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We move on! Time for Wiaan Mulder

    Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings start the bidding war.

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    JOBURG ARE OUT! BREVIS IS SOLD!

    Pretoria Capitals sign Dewald Brevis for R16.5 million. Most expensive cricketer in SA20 history.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    DAMNNNNN ITTT!

    The bidding war reached R16 million and Joburg are present from the very beginning. Pretoria in no mood to stop the war.

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    BREVIS BECOMES COSTLIEST PLAYER IN SA20 HISTORY

    Dewald Brevis becomes the most expensive player in SA20 history. Pretoria Capitals now joined the race.

  • 6:05 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brevis is a millionaire!

    Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals are not just giving up. R13 million and there's no stopping.

  • 6:03 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    7 CROREEEEEEEEEEEE!

    And there's no one ready to stop it. Pretoria Capitals joined the race after 10m mark.

  • 6:03 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dewald Brevis updates!

    It's like Markram's auction. No team is quite ready to put down the paddle.

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dewald Brevis update:

    MI Cape Town opts out. Paarl Royals joined the war and it's already crossed R5 million.

  • 6:01 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    It's the classic old rivalry

    It's a bidding war between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town.

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Dewald Brevis! Let's go

    And just like that, Joburg Super Kings start the bidding war. 

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lungi Ngidi updates!

    Lungi Ngidi joins Pretoria Capitals for R2.3 million.

  • 5:59 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lungi Ngidi updates!

    It's again between Durban and Pretoria and again, no one is ready to even take a break!!

  • 5:59 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Lungi Ngidi updates!

    It's again between Durban and Pretoria and again, no one is ready to even take a break!!

  • 5:58 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Next up: Lungi Ngidi

    Pacer Lungi Ngidi is up next. Durban Super Giants start the bidding process.

  • 5:57 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape denies: Aiden Markram is sold!

    Durban Super Giants sign Aiden Markram for R14 million. Alright man! Done with that.

  • 5:55 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Durban raise the amount

    Durban bid R14 million for Markram.

  • 5:55 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    RIGHT TO MATCH!! HOLY HELLLLLLL!

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape access RTM card but not yet sold, hang on guys. Durban will add new bid.

  • 5:53 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Aiden Markram is money!

    Markram has become the most expensive SA20 player in history and yet we don't know where he will end. Pretoria and Sunrisers are on it! 

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Fastest auction or what??

    We aren't kidding. No one is interested in putting the paddles down. 11 million already! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?????

  • 5:50 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Holy moly!

    No one is interested in putting down their paddle. Goodness gracious!!

  • 5:49 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Aiden Markram updates!

    Pretoria Capitals joined the race and boy-o-boy!

  • 5:48 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Who's next? Aiden Markram it is! Let's go

    Durban Super Giants start the bidding for Markram.

  • 5:48 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quinton de Kock updates!

    Pretoria are out of the race. Sunrisers Eastern Cape sign de Kock for R2.4 million. Durban had RTM card available but they didn't opt for it.

  • 5:46 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quinton de Kock updates!

    Both Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are in no mood of slowing down. Quinton de Kock's bid reach R2 million.

  • 5:45 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quinton de Kock updates!

    Pretoria Capitals join the race, and it's already R1.3 million. 

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Quinton de Kock is up next!

    Sunrisers Eastern Cape start the bidding for keeper-batter Quinton de Kock. 

  • 5:43 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Kwena Mapahaka updates!

    Durban Super Giants sign Kwena Maphaka for R2.3 million.

  • 5:42 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Kwena Mapahaka updates!

    New bidder. Pretoria Capitals bid R1.6 million after Paarl Royals backed out.

  • 5:40 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Kwena Maphaka update!

    Durban Super Giants join the race and the bidding war begins.

  • 5:39 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Up next: Kwena Maphaka

    The youngster is up for grabs. 500k asking price and Paarl Royals start the bidding.

  • 5:38 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Keshav Maharaj Sold

    Pretoria Capitals sign Keshav Maharaj for 1.7M.

  • 5:36 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Keshav Maharaj updates!

    We have touched the 1000k mark. Sunrisers Eastern Cape are in no mood of giving up. 

  • 5:35 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Keshav Maharaj updates!

    Bidding war between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals.

  • 5:34 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First name up: Keshav Maharaj

    We start with Keshav Maharaj to start the evening. Sunrisers Eastern Cape start the bidding.

  • 5:33 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Here we go!

    Richard Madley started the show with the famous hammer sound. Just a minute away now!

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Okay, enough of build-up!

    That's right. We are done with the build-up as SA20 CEO Graeme Smith is on the dias and welcoming all the teams on board. "Hopefully everything works out well for the franchises." said the former opener before welcoming auctuioneer Ricahrd Madley.

  • 5:30 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    No spinners, we aren't ignoring you guys

    Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Imran Tahir are available in the auction. 

  • 5:29 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Who are the pacers to watch out for?

    We are up for a treat tonight as several Proteas pacers, who are currently part of the national team scheme of things, are part of the auction. Here's a list:

     Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, and Wiaan Mulder, are listed at R500,000. Are we up for some entertainment or what?

  • 5:25 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We don't bet, but you may not know..

    Players on the list: 541

    South Africans: 300

    Overseas: 241

    Salary cap: USD 2.31 million

  • 5:24 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Tic-Tac!

    Well, the clock is ticking as the auction is set to begin soon. All the teams have taken their seat in the room, while Dale Steyn and Mark Boucher are talking about what to expect in the night and in the tournament. Only few minutes away now.

  • 5:15 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    All you need to know!

    Here's all the necessary info you may need to keep updated.

    Franchise Total slots left Overseas RTM Left Purse remaining
    Pretoria Capitals 16 4 2 R32.5 million
    Durban's Super Giants 15 4 1 R29.5 million
    Joburg Super Kings 14 4 1 R21.5 million
    Sunrisers Eastern Cape 14 4 1 R21.5 million
    Paarl Royals 13 5 0 R14.5 million
    MI Cape Town 12 4 0 R11.5 million
  • 5:14 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    SA20 Auction is Live!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the SA20 2026 auction. As you may have read that several times, multiple marquee cricketers will go under the hammer shortly. Check out the total slots left and purse remaining in the next update. Stay tuned!

