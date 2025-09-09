Live SA20 Auction Live Updates: Dewald Brevis sold for R16.5 million, becomes most expensive ever SA20 2026 auction will take place on September 9. Several key players, including Aiden Mrakram, Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, James Anderson and Shakib Al Hasan, will go under the hammer. A total of 84 players are expected to be sold out of 114.

Durban:

That fourth edition of the SA20 auction will take place on September 9. Even though it isn't levelled as a mega auction, per se, several marquee cricketers will go under the hammer. Two-time SA20-winning captain Aiden Markram is one such player. After winning back-to-back seasons with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the all-rounder decided to put himself on the auction table, with the hope of getting a higher pay.

On the other hand, one of South Africa's greatest white-ball openers, Quinton de Kock is also available in the auction. Dewald Brevis, who has made a tremendous impact in international cricket as of late, can be one of the costliest players in the auction. Among international stars, James Anderson, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, among others, are available for selection.

Squads before SA20 2026 auction

Durban’s Super Giants

Retained: Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Pre-signings: Jos Buttler (England), Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Wildcard: Heinrich Klaasen

Joburg Super Kings

Retained: Faf du Plessis (captain)

Pre-signings: Richard Gleeson (England), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), James Vince (England)

Wildcard: Donovan Ferreira

MI Cape Town

Retained: Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), George Linde, Ryan Rickelton

Pre-signing: Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Wildcard: Kagiso Rabada

Paarl Royals

Retained: Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Pre-signing: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Wildcard: Rubin Hermann

Pretoria Capitals

Retained: Will Jacks (England)

Pre-signing: Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Wildcard: Andre Russell (West Indies)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Retained: Tristan Stubbs

Pre-signings: Jonny Bairstow (England), Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Wildcard: Marco Jansen