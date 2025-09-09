That fourth edition of the SA20 auction will take place on September 9. Even though it isn't levelled as a mega auction, per se, several marquee cricketers will go under the hammer. Two-time SA20-winning captain Aiden Markram is one such player. After winning back-to-back seasons with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the all-rounder decided to put himself on the auction table, with the hope of getting a higher pay.
On the other hand, one of South Africa's greatest white-ball openers, Quinton de Kock is also available in the auction. Dewald Brevis, who has made a tremendous impact in international cricket as of late, can be one of the costliest players in the auction. Among international stars, James Anderson, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, among others, are available for selection.
Squads before SA20 2026 auction
Durban’s Super Giants
Retained: Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)
Pre-signings: Jos Buttler (England), Sunil Narine (West Indies)
Wildcard: Heinrich Klaasen
Joburg Super Kings
Retained: Faf du Plessis (captain)
Pre-signings: Richard Gleeson (England), Akeal Hosein (West Indies), James Vince (England)
Wildcard: Donovan Ferreira
MI Cape Town
Retained: Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), George Linde, Ryan Rickelton
Pre-signing: Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)
Wildcard: Kagiso Rabada
Paarl Royals
Retained: Bjorn Fortuin, David Miller, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)
Pre-signing: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)
Wildcard: Rubin Hermann
Pretoria Capitals
Retained: Will Jacks (England)
Pre-signing: Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)
Wildcard: Andre Russell (West Indies)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Retained: Tristan Stubbs
Pre-signings: Jonny Bairstow (England), Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), Adam Milne (New Zealand)
Wildcard: Marco Jansen