Ram Mandir security breach: Jammu and Kashmir man held for offering namaz near Sita Rasoi

Ayodhya:

A case of a security breach at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has come to light. According to sources, a Muslim man attempted to offer namaz in the Ram Temple premises on Friday but was apprehended by security personnel. The accused allegedly raised slogans associated with a specific sect. The security forces present at the site immediately took the youth into custody.

He is currently being questioned by security agencies.

Sources said the man was caught trying to offer namaz on the southern rampart of the temple complex. The incident is reported to have occurred this morning. The district administration has refused to comment on the matter, while the Ram Temple trust is yet to react to the incident.

Accused is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir

The accused has been identified as Ahmed Sheikh and is a resident of Kashmir. According to sources, security agencies recovered a small quantity of dry fruits, Rs 2700 in cash, and a diary containing a few phone numbers from the accused’s possession in Ayodhya. No weapons or other suspicious materials have been found so far.

Interrogation underway

A special team of the Intelligence Bureau is questioning the accused at a secure location in Ayodhya. Officials said that, as of now, nothing suspicious has emerged during the interrogation. However, given the sensitivity of the matter, questioning is continuing from every possible angle.

Security agencies have also sought information from the Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the background of the accused. All available facts are being verified, and agencies are closely examining every aspect related to the case.

He was allegedly offering namaz near Sita Rasoi in the southern rampart area. Security agencies detained him and are questioning him in detail. The police are investigating the matter from all angles. Sources said that, given the sensitivity of the issue, every aspect is being examined, including why the accused came to Ayodhya and what his intentions were. No clear motive has been established yet.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya district administration has imposed a ban on the delivery of non-veg food within a radius of 15 kilometres of the Ram temple. Officials said complaints had been received that food delivery companies were supplying non-veg food in and around Ayodhya city, which falls within the Panch Koshi Parikrama area.

Hotels and homestays in Ayodhya have also been issued warnings for allegedly serving non-veg food and alcohol to their guests.

Ayodhya Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said that despite an existing ban, complaints were received that tourists were being served non-veg food through online orders. Following this, online delivery of such food items has also been prohibited.