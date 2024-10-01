Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SA20 Auction Live telecast: When and where to watch Season 3 player auction live on TV and streaming in India?

SA20 Auction Live telecast: When and where to watch Season 3 player auction live on TV and streaming in India?

13 spots are to be filled in the SA20 Auction ahead of the third season of the highly popular league in just two seasons in South Africa. Reeza Hendricks, Shamar Joseph, Josh Little and Naseem Shah are among the marquee players as the six franchises look to fill up their squads.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2024 12:56 IST
SA20 Auction 2025 will take place in Cape Town on October 1
Image Source : SA20/SPORTZPICS SA20 Auction 2025 will take place in Cape Town on October 1

The build-up towards SA20 Season 3 has been one of the most exciting and high-profile ones with some of the best players in the world jumping on South Africa's T20 league bandwagon. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Trent Boult and Dinesh Karthik were picked as tournament pre-signings ahead of the 2025 edition, however, there are a few slots that each of the six franchises need to fill and that is what this small auction is for with 13 places in all to be filled, with 10 of them being overseas players.

A team can have a maximum of 19 players, including a wildcard and a rookie and the remaining 17. A team has to have a minimum of 10 South African players and a maximum of seven overseas players (including wildcard). Some of the top names on the show are the West Indies emerging pace duo of Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde, Ireland's Josh Little and Naseem Shah of Pakistan. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi are the two high-profile local players.

After the auction, there will also be a rookie draft with MI Cape Town to start, followed by Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royalsm Durban's Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape with one team eligible to sign a local player aged 22 or lower.

Franchise Open Player Overseas Rookie Purse remaining
Durban's Super Giants 1 1 1 R2.35 million
Paarl Royals 1 1 1 R11.95 million
MI Cape Town 3 1 1 R8.275 million
Sunrisers Eastern Cape 2 2 1 R2.845 million
Joburg Super Kings 3 2 1 R3.925 million
Pretoria Capitals 3 3 1 R4.575 million

 

Related Stories
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Bumrah wraps up Bangladesh for 146 with his third, India need 95 to win

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Bumrah wraps up Bangladesh for 146 with his third, India need 95 to win

After being snubbed for Bangladesh T20Is, star pacer misses out on ROI's playing XI for Irani Cup

After being snubbed for Bangladesh T20Is, star pacer misses out on ROI's playing XI for Irani Cup

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest hundred for India U19 in Youth Test vs Australia

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest hundred for India U19 in Youth Test vs Australia

When and where to watch the SA20 auction 2025 live on TV and OTT in India?

The SA20 auction 2025 will kick off at 7:45 IST on Tuesday, October 1. The auction will be live broadcast on TV on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels in India while the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement