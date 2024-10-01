SA20 Auction Live telecast: When and where to watch Season 3 player auction live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : SA20/SPORTZPICS SA20 Auction 2025 will take place in Cape Town on October 1

The build-up towards SA20 Season 3 has been one of the most exciting and high-profile ones with some of the best players in the world jumping on South Africa's T20 league bandwagon. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Trent Boult and Dinesh Karthik were picked as tournament pre-signings ahead of the 2025 edition, however, there are a few slots that each of the six franchises need to fill and that is what this small auction is for with 13 places in all to be filled, with 10 of them being overseas players.

A team can have a maximum of 19 players, including a wildcard and a rookie and the remaining 17. A team has to have a minimum of 10 South African players and a maximum of seven overseas players (including wildcard). Some of the top names on the show are the West Indies emerging pace duo of Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde, Ireland's Josh Little and Naseem Shah of Pakistan. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi are the two high-profile local players.

After the auction, there will also be a rookie draft with MI Cape Town to start, followed by Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royalsm Durban's Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape with one team eligible to sign a local player aged 22 or lower.

Franchise Open Player Overseas Rookie Purse remaining Durban's Super Giants 1 1 1 R2.35 million Paarl Royals 1 1 1 R11.95 million MI Cape Town 3 1 1 R8.275 million Sunrisers Eastern Cape 2 2 1 R2.845 million Joburg Super Kings 3 2 1 R3.925 million Pretoria Capitals 3 3 1 R4.575 million

When and where to watch the SA20 auction 2025 live on TV and OTT in India?

The SA20 auction 2025 will kick off at 7:45 IST on Tuesday, October 1. The auction will be live broadcast on TV on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels in India while the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.