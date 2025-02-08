SA20 2025 final live telecast: When and where to watch MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape clash in India?

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Rashid Khan and Aiden Markram.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town are all set to have a crack at each other for the final of the SA20 2025 at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 8.

MI Cape Town have reached the final for the first time after finishing at the bottom of the points table on the previous two occasions. They defeated Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 to advance directly to the final.

The Sunrisers are looking for a three-peat, as they were the champions of the previous two editions of the tournament. However, they had to cover a longer route to get into the final. The defending champions finished third in the points table and had to win twice - first in the Eliminator against the Joburg Super Kings and then in Qualifier 2 against Paarl - to reach the finale.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the SA20 2025 final between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

When will the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final take place?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final will be held on the 8th of February, Saturday.

Where will MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final take place?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final will take place at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

When will MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final start?

The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final will start at 9:00 PM (IST), with the toss at 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final on TV?

Live telecast of the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final online?

Live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram(c), Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Simon Harmer, Okuhle Cele, Zak Crawley, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

MI Cape Town Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Sediqullah Atal, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram, Dane Piedt, Matthew Potts, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus