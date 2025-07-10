SA20 2025-26 schedule unveiled, tournament final to clash directly with BBL Final The fourth edition of the SA20 is set to kick off on Boxing Day with the defending champions MI Cape Town taking on the Durban's Super Giants at Newlands on December 26. No home Test summer for South Africa and a T20 World Cup in February-March meant that SA20 came ahead by two weeks.

Johannesburg:

The schedule for the fourth edition of the SA20 was unveiled on Wednesday, July 9, with the defending champions MI Cape Town taking on the Durban's Super Giants at Newlands on Boxing Day. With there being no home Tests for South Africa this year and a T20 World Cup being scheduled in February-March, it will be a festive time in the rainbow nation for the families to go out together during the Christmas-New Year vacations as MI Cape Town look to defend their title.

The league stage kicks off on December 26 and will run until January 19. The playoffs begin on January 21 with the first qualifier, the eliminator on January 22 and followed by the second qualifier on January 23. The SA20 2025-26 final will take place on Sunday, January 25, the same day the summit clash of the Big Bash League is scheduled.

“Season 4 of SA20 will be unique,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “We've carefully planned the fixtures to make the most of the festive season and school holidays, we want SA20 to be a part of the holiday season festivities in our once-off window for this year," Smith added.

Newlands will host the New Year's Eve clash in the evening with MI Cape Town taking on the Pretoria Capitals, while the Wanderers will be having the Durban's Super Giants travel for the game on New Year's Day.

The fourth season of the SA20, apart from the change in the timeline, will also see a change in the retention and team structures. All six teams will be able to retain six players each, including a maximum of three overseas players and three locals and will rebuild squads in the player auction on September 9. The squad size remains the same for all teams - 19.