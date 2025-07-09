India's record at Lord's in Tests ahead of IND vs ENG third match at home of cricket Following their win at Edgbaston, India will look to carry on the momentum as they face England in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord's. India have played 19 Tests at the venue. Check India's record at the home of cricket.

With the five-match series well poised at 1-1, India and England meet each other at Lord's, the home of cricket, for the third Test, starting July 10. Shubman Gill's India created history after registering their first-ever win at Edgbaston, Headingley, following their 336-run victory in the second Test.

India could have gone 2-0 up by this time had they sealed the advantage that they had in the first Test in Leeds. Despite having put up scores of 471 and 364, the visitors ceded the advantage and went down as they did not bat the hosts out of the contest.

They did that in the second Test with Shubman Gill scoring 269 and 161 in the two innings to put a beyond reach 608-run target ahead of the hosts. Akash Deep backed his skipper pretty well with a six-wicket haul in the second innings. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj had picked 6/70 in the first.

India will hope to carry on their momentum and make a strong impact at Lord's to tilt the series in their favour. They will be further boosted by the return of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Headingley Test as part of his workload management. Meanwhile, England have been boosted already after naming their Playing XI, with Jofra Archer making a return following a four-year absence from the format.

India's record at Lord's in Test cricket

India have won the most matches at Lord's among all the venues in England. They have also lost the most here. India have played 19 matches at the home of cricket, winning three and losing 12, with four ending in draws.

The last time they played here was in 2021 when that Virat Kohli's '60 overs of hell' huddle talk inspired the Indian team to a famous win in less than two sessions on the final day.

Apart from that game, the MS Dhoni-led Indian team had got the better of Alastair Cook's England in 2014 with a 95-run win, despite trailing by 25 runs at the end of the first innings. India won one more match at the venue, in 1986 under Kapil Dev, after chasing down 134.

