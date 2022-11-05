Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African T20 Team

SA vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs Netherlands on TV, online

South Africa and the Netherlands are set to take on each other in their last matches of the Super 12 stage. South Africa come into this match on the back of a loss vs Pakistan. The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated Zimbabwe by 5 wickets.

South Africa would want to make sure they don't put a foot wrong vs Netherlands as a defeat here could make their qualification a bit complicated. Before the clash begins, here is everything you should know about the live-streaming details.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will South Africa vs Netherlands match be played?

The match will be played on 6th November, Sunday.

What is the venue for South Africa vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will South Africa vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch South Africa vs Netherlands match on TV?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch South Africa vs Netherlands match online?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Netherlands Squad

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad

South Africa Squad

Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

