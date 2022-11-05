Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
  5. SA vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch South Africa vs Netherlands on TV, online

South Africa vs Netherlands live streaming details: When and Where to Watch SA vs NED. Know the date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2022 17:14 IST
South African T20 Team
Image Source : GETTY South African T20 Team

 

South Africa and the Netherlands are set to take on each other in their last matches of the Super 12 stage. South Africa come into this match on the back of a loss vs Pakistan. The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated Zimbabwe by 5 wickets.

South Africa would want to make sure they don't put a foot wrong vs Netherlands as a defeat here could make their qualification a bit complicated. Before the clash begins, here is everything you should know about the live-streaming details.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will South Africa vs Netherlands match be played?

The match will be played on 6th November, Sunday.

What is the venue for South Africa vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 

At what time will South Africa vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch South Africa vs Netherlands match on TV?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch South Africa vs Netherlands match online?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Also Read: T20 World Cup | Won't use fake fielding as excuse for loss against India: Bangladesh's Sriram

  • What are the full squads?

Netherlands Squad

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad

South Africa Squad 

Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

