SA vs AUS, Lord’s Day 4 Weather Report: Will WTC Final day 4 be affected due to rain? With day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship final rapidly approaching, let us have a look at the weather report of the day of the ongoing clash between South Africa and Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

South Africa and Australia are all set to continue the World Test Championship final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Both sides will lock horns on day 4 of the clash, and it is worth noting that the Proteas are on the verge of defeating the Aussies.

After posting 212 runs in the first innings, Australia limited South Africa to 138 runs and followed it up by scoring 207 in the second innings, giving them a target of 282 runs to win the game.

Hoping for a good showing in the second innings, South Africa were quick to mount the pressure back onto Australia. Day 3 of the clash ended with the Proteas on a score of 213 runs, having lost two wickets, as the side only needs 69 runs to win the game.

SA vs AUS, Lord’s Day 4 Weather Report

Speaking of the weather conditions on day 4 of the clash, it is interesting to note that the weather could interrupt the game. The day is expected to be partly sunny, but the cloud cover is expected to increase significantly as the day progresses.

By the afternoon, the temperature is expected to drop to 29 degrees, with a 91 percent cloud cover. Furthermore, it is expected to worsen in the evening, with a 97% chance of cloud cover.

Bavuma-Markram key for Proteas

Speaking of the ongoing game, South Africa got a target of 282 runs to win the game, and the side got off to a horrid start as opener Ryan Rickelton departed on a score of six runs, with Wiaan Mulder only adding 27 runs on the board as well. However, Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram put in excellent showings.

By the end of day 3, Markram amassed 102 runs in 159 deliveries, with Bavuma scoring 65 runs in 121 deliveries. With day 4 approaching, the Proteas just need 69 runs to win the game and script history.

