James Anderson reflects on his T20 career, wishes to have played more T20 cricket Former England cricketer James Anderson recently came forward and talked about how he wishes to have played more T20 cricket in his career, he also revealed his thoughts on representing Lancashire in the T20 Blast.

Former England cricketer James Anderson is widely regarded as one of the greatest pacers of all time. Ending his Test career with 704 wickets to his name, there was not much that was left for Anderson to achieve personally. With a stellar career behind him, Anderson has admitted that he wishes he had played more T20 cricket.

It is worth noting that James Anderson is currently representing Lancashire in the ongoing Vitality Blast, and coming forward to talk about his career, Anderson revealed that he had many opportunities to play more T20 cricket.

"I'm absolutely loving it, it's been amazing. I've only played three games - and my opinion might change very quickly over the next couple of weeks - but I feel like I've missed out over the last 10 years. It is so much fun. I wouldn't change anything in my Test career, but it would have been nice to play a little bit more [T20] over the last 10 years,” Anderson said on the sidelines of a DP World event.

Anderson admits to nervousness before representing Lancashire this year

Furthermore, Anderson also talked about playing T20 cricket for Lancashire this season. He admitted that he was nervous to play for Lancashire and hoped that he would stay fit to play for them throughout the year.

"I was really nervous before my first game, but just being around Lancashire for the last however-many years, I've been dipping in and out,. It has been nice to settle in and get to know the guys properly, and try to have an impact in the team and on the squad. Hopefully, I can stay fit and keep doing it for the rest of the year,” Anderson said.

It is interesting to note that in the four matches that he has played for Lancashire so far, Anderson has taken 10 wickets, maintaining an average of 10.3 and an economy of 6.86.