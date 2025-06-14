Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach makes massive statement ahead of England tour Star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh recently came forward and backed the star batter to be a huge part of the Indian team in the coming years, drawing comparison to former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series. The tour will kick off with both sides locking horns in the first Test from June 20. Ahead of the series, there would be many eyes set upon several players, with star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal being one of the many as well.

The star batter could prove to be a crucial part of the Indian team for the upcoming series against England. Speaking of the same, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s childhood coach took centre stage and opined that Jaiswal’s dependency in the upcoming series could match that of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

"Looking at his character since childhood, he's a guy when he decides something he delivers. I have many incidents. I feel he will be one of the senior batters. He has positioned himself well in all Test matches. If he decides and gets used to the conditions in the warm-up games, I am very sure that he will score runs. His role is very, very vital in this Indian unit,” Jwala Singh told the Times of India.

"I hope like what I am seeing now that the Indian batting lineup will definitely have a lot of dependency on him similar to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli. I think he needs to play that role. If India does well, he needs to play the same role as they did in the past," he added.

Jwala Singh backs Jaiswal to play for India for a long time

Furthermore, Jwala Singh talked about how Yashasvi Jaiswal could go on to play for the Indian team for the next 10-15 years. He revealed that Jaiswal’s ability to quickly adapt and learn could see him play for India for a long time.

"I really feel that he is really confident. He has a lot of self belief and these days, he knows how to handle the different formats and different conditions and so I think that has really helped him a lot. I think credit goes to the IPL, Rajasthan Royals and BCCI,” Singh said.