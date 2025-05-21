Ryan Rickelton topples Jitesh Sharma, MS Dhoni in elite IPL 2025 record list Ryan Rickelton now holds the record of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has surpassed Jitesh Sharma and MS Dhoni this season. Meanwhile, Mumbai have defeated Delhi to qualify for the playoffs.

Mumbai:

Ryan Rickelton now holds the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians opener has contributed to 16 dismissals, which is one more than Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jitesh Sharma and six more than the legendary MS Dhoni. Rickelton has been extremely consistent behind the stumps and has done remarkably well with the bat as well.

He has made 361 runs in 13 matches so far in the cash-rich tournament, and unfortunately for Mumbai, the South Africa international will leave the team after their final league game against Punjab Kings. He has been called up to South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship finale against Australia and for the same, Rickelton won’t be available for the playoffs. MI instead signed Jonny Bairstow for the next round.

Meanwhile, in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Rickelton had a decent outing with the bat, scoring 25 runs off 18 balls. He seemed to be in good touch, smashing two consecutive sixes against Dushmantha Chameera, but couldn’t capitalise on the same.

Mumbai were put in a state of bother at one stage, but Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir brought them back into the contest. The flamboyant batter made an unbeaten 73 runs off 43 balls, while Naman hit 24* runs off eight balls as Mumbai posted 180 runs in the first innings. When it came to the chase, Delhi struggled to get going. They lost wickets at regular intervals and things got extremely complicated for the visitors.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner were phenomenal, to say the least, picking up three wickets each and conceding 12 and 11 runs respectively. They got the job done as Mumbai became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. With that, Delhi’s IPL 2025 campaign came to an end but will be hoping to produce a better performance against Punjab Kings in their final league game.