RR vs MI pitch report: How will surface Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play for IPL 2025 Match 50? Rajasthan Royals will host Mumbai Indians in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This is also the penultimate game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Ahead of the clash, here's the pitch report of the venue:

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Rajasthan Royals locking horns against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is a must-win game for the Royals as a loss will make them the second team to get knocked out of IPL 2025. As for Mumbai, the five-time champions have a great chance to jump to the top of the points table as they have a superior NRR compared to the other teams.

The Royals are coming into this game after beating the Gujarat Titans at the same venue. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star for them in that clash as he smashed a 35-ball century, the fastest for an Indian in IPL history. All eyes will be on him yet again, even as the 2008 IPL champions will be hoping to continue their winning run.

However, it won't be easy for them to beat the Mumbai Indians who are on a five-match winning streak at the moment. The team led by Hardik Pandya is peaking at the right time and with all the pieces of jigsaw falling in places, MI are looking a solid unit that can go all the way now.

As far as the venue is concerned, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host its fourth match of the season. This is the penultimate match of IPL 2025 here and the final one will be played on May 16 between RR and PBKS.

RR vs MI - Pitch Report

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has offered good surfaces this season, with the lowest score batting first being 173 so far. Two out of three matches this year have been won by teams bowling first. RR chased down 210 runs comfortably in the last game. With the dew expected later in the evening, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

RR vs MI - Jaipur IPL Numbers Games

Matches Played - 3

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average first inns score - 187

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith