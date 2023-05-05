RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans register easy win over Rajasthan Royals, retain top position on points table

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals in the 48th match of IPL 2023 on Friday. In the match played at RR's homeground Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, GT won by nine wickets. Coming to bat first after winning the toss, Sanju Samson-led RR were bundled out for 118 in 17.5 overs. Coming to chase, the Hardik Pandya-led team scored 119 runs in just 13.5 overs.

With the win, GT have retained top position on the points table with 14 points and Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.752. On the other hand RR are at the fourth position with 10 points and NRR of 0.448.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

