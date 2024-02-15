Rohit Sharma trumps Sourav Ganguly's major record in third Test vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India and England are currently involved in the third Test of the five-match series being played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. After opting to bat first, the hosts were rocked early losing three wickets for just 33 runs but then the skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a vital partnership with both of them scoring their respective half-centuries.

During his knock, after crossing the 65-run mark, the India captain went past former captain and legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly in the list of most runs scored in international cricket. The latter amassed 18575 runs during his illustrious career playing 424 matches across format. Rohit Sharma went past him in this aspect in his 470th international match while also becoming the fourth highest Indian to score most runs in international cricket.

The highest in this aspect is Sachin Tendulkar who is also on top of the overall list amassing 34357 runs during his more than two decade career. Virat Kohli who is missing the five-match Test series against England has so far scored 26733 runs in 522 matches across formats at an average of 54.11 with 80 centuries. Tendulkar scored 100 tons during his career and the two players are on top of the list in this aspect too.

Current India head coach Rahul Dravid is at the third position when it comes to the Indians smashing most runs at the international level having accumulated 24208 runs at an average of 45.41 in a mammoth 509 matches. Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he has a chance to go past Joe Root who is also involved in the ongoing series with 18883 international runs to his name so far.

Indian players with most runs in international cricket