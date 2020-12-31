AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma resumes training as team India rest for two days

Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma during a training session.

Indian batting star Rohit Sharma resumed training for the first time in the Indian camp after he was seen training with batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday ahead of the Sydney Test vs Australia from January 7. The 33-year-old opener trained alone as the rest of the Indian squad enjoyed their 2-day rest.

The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3UdwpQO7KY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2020

Rohit had joined the rest of his teammates at a Melbourne hotel after landing in the Australian city post the completion of the 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Sydney.

More to follow...