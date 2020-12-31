Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma resumes training as team India rest for two days

December 31, 2020
Rohit Sharma during a training session.

Indian batting star Rohit Sharma resumed training for the first time in the Indian camp after he was seen training with batting coach Vikram Rathour on Thursday ahead of the Sydney Test vs Australia from January 7. The 33-year-old opener trained alone as the rest of the Indian squad enjoyed their 2-day rest.

Rohit had joined the rest of his teammates at a Melbourne hotel after landing in the Australian city post the completion of the 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Sydney.

More to follow...

