Rohit Sharma reacts to getting a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium Veteran India and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma recently took centre stage and talked about how big of an honour it is for him to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after the MCA announced their decision to do so.

New Delhi:

In a major announcement, the MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) came forward and announced that star India and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma will be getting a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Hearing about the same, Rohit Sharma revealed how emotional of a moment it has been for him and what a huge honour it would be to receive a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium.

Interestingly, the MCA announced the decision that they will be renaming the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 to Rohit Sharma. Speaking about it, Rohit reminisced about his memories watching Ranji matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Never dreamt something like this when I was starting out playing cricket. I remember those days when I wanted to enter and watch the Mumbai Ranji team players. In 2003-04, after U-16 training at Azad Maidan, we would travel across the track to watch Mumbai Ranji players. Those were the days. When I played my first game, and now to experience that is a different experience. Since then, I have so many memories at the stadium,” Rohit Sharma told the presser after he was unveiled as the ambassador of the MPL (Mumbai Premier League).

"After revamping the stadium, we won the World Cup. So many memorable games played there, and now to sit back and think of a stand in my name is unreal. Cannot imagine. It will be an emotional moment. Grateful for such an honour. When you start, you don't know how long you'll be playing. From now being able to enter the stadium and now having a stand in my name is emotional,” Rohit added.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma led the Indian team to the T20 World Cup in 2024 and followed it up by leading the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph as well. In his last two ICC white-ball events, the veteran batter has solidified his legacy as the Indian skipper.