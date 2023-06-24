Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya; Ravi Shastri makes big statement on India's captaincy ahead of ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma's legacy of IPL captaincy has been put under pressure after he failed to help India end their wait for an ICC title. The Indian star was in charge of the team for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the World Test Championship 2023 but Sharma fell short on the second last and the final hurdle in those two events. Now as India lost the WTC Final, the team was put under the scanner and a few changes were made.

Notably, as India continues to see a transition phase, there have been talks of handing the T20 captaincy permanently to Hardik Pandya and he is looked upon as Rohit's successor in ODIs too. Meanwhile, Inda's former head coach Ravi Shastri has stated that it should be Rohit, who should lead India in the upcoming World Cup but Pandya should be passed the ODI captaincy after the tournament in India.

"After the World Cup, I feel he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket. Rohit should lead India in the World Cup, no question there," Shastri said to The Week.

'Jasprit Bumrah should not be rushed'

The former coach also stated that Jasprit Bumrah should not be rushed ahead of the ODI World Cup. "Bumrah is a very important cricketer. But if you rush him for the World Cup then you might lose him for four months later on, much like Shaheen Afridi. So there's a thin line and it needs to be thought about," Shastri said.

The Indian Cricket Team is currently on a month-long break after the World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia. India's next assignment is an all-format series against West Indies that will kickstart on July 12. There will be two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

